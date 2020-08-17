Vehicle stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 10:53 a.m. Sunday of a 2014 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen at 814 Frank Hall Drive. The vehicle was later recovered in Martin County.

Fire reported in garage

A fire was reported in a detached garage at 4:06 a.m. Monday at 333 W. College St.

Break-in reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a house that was broken into at 306 E. Main St. A generator and chainsaw were stolen. The incident reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday morning.

1 cited for underage drinking

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Brady Lee Nielsen for underage drinking and driving after a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Myers Road and U.S. Highway 65.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Dustin Lucas Nesje on a Blue Earth County warrant after a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 790th Avenue and 123rd Street, Glenville. Nesje was also cited for no Minnesota driver’s license.

Police arrested Theresa Mae Book, 35, for driving after revocation and Worth County warrants after a traffic stop at 8:22 p.m. Friday at 1902 Bridge Ave.

Police arrested Joseph John Hamson on warrant at 1:36 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Break-in reported

Juvenile arrested for burglary, assault

Police arrested a juvenile for first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault at 12:41 a.m. Friday at 2401 Milo Ave.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken at 6:09 a.m. Friday at 1147 S. Broadway. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Man arrested on multiple charges

Police arrested Jose Adan Mendoza, 46, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, fifth-degree assault and theft after receiving a report at 1:10 p.m. Friday of a man trying to steal an E-tab machine at 719 Marshall St.

Theft reported

A 16-inch black and red bike was reported stolen at 1:24 p.m. Friday at 1501 Dunham St.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 1:54 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run at 404 Fountain St.

Man arrested for burglary, damage

Police arrested Matthew Dennis Smith for first-degree burglary and criminal damage to property after receiving a report at 12:23 a.m. Monday that a brick was thrown through an upstairs bedroom window at 210 N. First Ave.