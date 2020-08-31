Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Police received a report at 2:39 a.m. Saturday of younger males who were reportedly seen trying to break into cars near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Virginia Place.

Police received a report at 7:21 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was reported rummaged through overnight at 310 E. Fourth St.

A car was reported broken into at 9 a.m. Saturday at 109 S. Fifth Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Police received a report of a vehicle that was tampered with at 9:01 a.m. Saturday at 1010 Dunham St. A tool was left behind.

Police received a report at 9:07 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 1510 W. Clark St. Nothing was missing.

Police received a report at 12:06 p.m. Saturday of a car that was broken into at 1020 Dunham St. Nothing was missing.

Police received a report at 2:21 p.m. Saturday of two vehicles that were rummaged through after midnight at 104 S. Sixth Ave.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:39 a.m. Sunday at 118 N. Eighth Ave. A bag of knives and other items were left behind.

A wallet containing $80 in cash was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 6:01 p.m. Sunday at 812 St. Thomas Ave. The theft reportedly occurred overnight between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

2 arrested for driving while intoxicated

Police arrested Richard Cody Duran Rodarte, 23, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:12 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West College Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police arrested Dominic Joseph Marshall, 35, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Hammer Road.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken on a door at 3:07 a.m. Friday at 626 W. Clark St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 6:47 p.m. Saturday of $40 in cash that was taken from a vehicle at 415 Vine Ave.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:40 p.m. Friday of tires that were reported taken off of a truck while it was parked in the driveway at 14496 840th Ave., Glenville.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $50 bill was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St.

Juveniles cited for underage drinking

Police cited Cary Kathryn Solland, 18, for underage possession and a juvenile for underage consumption after a traffic stop at 10:29 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Main Street and South Newton Avenue.

Police cited Francisco Jose Guerrero, 19, and Kameron William Larsen, 18, for illegal consumption at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at 518 E. Fourth St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. Friday at 134 W. William St.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Pedro Jose Benitez, 60, for misdemeanor theft at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

2 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Izaiah Solo Dampha, 18, for second-degree assault, domestic assault and underage consumption at 4:13 a.m. Saturday at 201 N. First Ave., after receiving a report of a male on foot outside with a handgun threatening another person.

Police arrested Shawn Michael Miller for felony order for protection violation, domestic assault and fifth-degree methamphetamine possession at 8:44 a.m. Saturday at 713 S. Fourth Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 11:08 a.m. Saturday that someone had run into the side of the building two nights prior at 609 E. Main St.

Handgun stolen

A 9mm Taurus handgun was reported stolen at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at 906 W. William St. The theft reportedly happened between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested William James Vrtis, 34, on local warrants at 10:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Avenue.

Brick thrown through window

Police received a report at 12:44 a.m. Sunday of a brick that was thrown through a window at 201 N. First Ave.

House fire reported

Smoke was reported in a house at 4:26 a.m. Sunday at 484 High St. in Emmons.