Windows broken and other reports
A car window was reported smashed at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at 2301 E. Main St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.
Police received a report at 7:42 p.m. Thursday that a window was reported broken out of an apartment at 504 James Ave.
Counterfeit bill reported
A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 143 W. Clark St.
2 arrested after report of suspicious vehicle
Police arrested Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, for ineligible person in possession of ammunition and Cassandra Jean Shackleford, 22, for possession of methamphetamine after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle at 5:56 p.m. Thursday at 305 E. Third St.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Martin Vasquez, 20, on a local warrant at 6:32 p.m. Thursday at 304 E. Third St.
