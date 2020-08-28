August 28, 2020

Woman arrested for drug possession, warrants and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:04 am Friday, August 28, 2020

Police arrested Malori Marie Nesse, 28, on three local warrants and a new charge of fifth-degree drug possession at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday at 901 S. Broadway. 

 

1 cited for open bottle violation

Police cited Lydia Lizzette Garcia, 30, for an open bottle violation after a traffic stop at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Third Street. 

 

Political sign taken

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 6:28 p.m. Thursday of a political sign that was reported taken from 18322 U.S. Highway 69. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Randy Alan Gramblin, 67, for theft at 3:46 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at an Albert Lea address.

 

Vehicle rummaged through

Police received a report at 5:46 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was rummaged through sometime overnight at 915 Maplehill Drive. Some items were missing. 

