Woman cited for disorderly conduct and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:01 am Friday, August 14, 2020

Police cited Sherry Irene Sundberg, 51, for disorderly conduct after two incidents at 5:59 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. Thursday at 409 Court St. 

 

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report of a mailbox that was damaged at 6:31 a.m. Thursday at 1810 Greenwood Drive.

 

Man cited for shoplifting

Police cited Douglas Michael Blouin, 60, for shoplifting at 11:20 a.m. Thursday at 416 Bridge Ave.

