2 taken to hospital after crash

Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Washington Avenue.

Chandler Anderson, 28, of Albert Lea and Stephanie Belmore, 38, of New Ulm were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries.

According to police, Anderson was driving a 2008 Toyota westbound on Main Street in the right lane when Belmore, who was driving a 2007 Kia south on South Washington, reportedly ran the stop sign and struck Chandler’s vehicle on the passenger side.

Anderson’s vehicle was reportedly pushed into the Dollar General store.

Police stated Belmore ran from the crash but was later located at a residence.

Police cited her for no insurance, driving after revocation, failing to stop for an injury crash and a stop sign violation.