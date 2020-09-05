5 things to do this week

1. DaisyFest

Daisy Blue Naturals will host DaisyFest, an outdoor festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 73707 150th St. in Glenville. According to the event’s Facebook page, it is an outdoor festival welcoming everyone including families to a fun-filled day of activities, music, vendors and more. Registration is required to attend, as space is limited to adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines. Registration can be done at daisybluenaturals.com/daisyfest and classes will be on a first come, first served basis.

2. Last waterski shows of the season

The Bayside Ski Team will have its last two ski shows of the season through the holiday weekend. There will be a show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and one at 11:30 a.m. Monday along Edgewater Bay. A $3 donation per person at the gate will be accepted at the shows. Food trucks will be on hand at both shows — Peppered Cow both on Thursday and Monday and Bummy’s BBQ on Monday as well. An end of summer beach party is planned for Thursday’s show, with games and prizes planned.

3. Annual golf open

Clarks Grove Golf Course will have its first annual “18-hole shamble” fall open on Saturday at the course, 76783 270th St. in Clarks Grove. Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with tee time at 9 a.m. Early registration can be done by calling the course at 507-256-4653. There is a $40 per person entry fee for the event, which includes 18 holes as well as a meal and beverage. Spectators are welcome, and there will be prizes for up to two flights.

4. Outdoor fitness

Fitness trails are set up in Myre-Big Island State Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 16. Those who sign up are welcome to run or walk through the different fitness activities stationed along the path. The cost is $50 per person — including an annual Minnesota state park permit, or $25 for those who already have park permits.

Fountain Lake Park is hosting a weekly fitness class from 6 to 7 p.m. Sundays by the gazebo through Sept. 27. The cost is $25 per person, and pre-registration through www.cityofalbertlea.org or 507-377-4370 is required. The natural landscape of the park will be used and the class will incorporate the steps, ramp and other park features.

5. Farmers markets

The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.