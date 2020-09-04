Albert Lea volleyball to start practice
The Albert Lea volleyball team will start practices starting Sept. 14 and continue through Oct. 3.
Practices will be Monday through Thursday and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school.
The practices will be open to any players in grades nine through 12, or any eighth graders who played at a freshmen level or higher last year.
To register, visit https://www.familyid.com/albert-lea-high-school-activities/2020-mshsl-fall-training-season-registration.
