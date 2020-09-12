Albert Lea, Freeborn County release DUI enforcement stats

The Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded the enhanced enforcement for impaired drivers, according to a press release.

Officers and deputies on federal overtime dollars worked additional shifts from Aug. 14 through Sept. 7 to remove impaired drivers from the streets and highways of Freeborn County.

The enforcement period was a coordinated event around the state of Minnesota and part of the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program.

During the enhanced enforcement period, 12 drivers were arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The highest blood alcohol level was .17. That is over twice the legal limit of .08.

In addition to the driver’s under the influence of alcohol, officers arrested several drivers who were under the influence of controlled substances.

All officers working during the enhanced enforcement discovered and charged the following violations.

• 66 drivers were charged with driving with an invalid license or permit violation.

• 33 for speed

• 28 for insurance violations

• Two for child restraint violation

• Two for 5th degree drug charges

• One for 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle

• Two for an open bottle of alcohol

• One for zero tolerance (underage drink and drive)

• One for leaving the scene of crash (hit and run)

• One for false information to police

• Three for warrant arrests

• One for a seatbelt violation

• One for a hands-free violation

• One wrong way driver

• One for fraudulent plates

Drivers/passengers may have been cited for more than one violation as listed above.

The ultimate goal of the Toward Zero Deaths program is to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries, the release stated.

This is accomplished through:

• Education: Training and educating all drivers on hazards and safe driving rules.

• Emergency medical services: Quick access to medical help in the event of a crash

• Engineering: Road maintenance and design to make roads safer

• Enforcement: Enforcement of traffic laws to insure drivers are safely operating motor vehicles.

The Albert Lea/Freeborn County TZD partnership would like to thank all collaborators and drivers who help make Freeborn County roads safer, the release stated.