Albert Lea High School to resume hybrid instruction next week

Albert Lea Area Schools officials announced today Albert Lea High School students will resume hybrid instruction on Monday.

The decision was made after consulting with public health officials and because of a reduced number of new COVID-19 cases from the school, according to a statement provided by the district.

High school activities can start practice again today.

Though the county’s current numbers under the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines are now slightly over 20 per 10,000 people, the district will remain in-person for elementary students as there have not been any positive cases among elementary students since the start of school.

The district stated on its website there have been 25 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district since school began, with 22 currently considered active.