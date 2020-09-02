September 2, 2020

Campaign signs stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:40 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Police received a report at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday of political campaign signs that had been stolen from Frank Avenue. 

Police received a report at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday of a political sign that was stolen from the yard of 1925 Greenwood Drive.

A homemade political sign was reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday from the yard at 1901 Bridge Ave. 

Five political signs were reported stolen at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1308 Frank Ave. 

 

Truck reported on fire

A truck was reported on fire at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 200 Northern Ave. E. in Hollandale. 

 

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at 201 W. Main St.

