County considers building for hazard waste collections

Freeborn County commissioners are considering purchasing property in Albert Lea to use for household hazardous waste collections and to house staff within the Environmental Services Department.

The commissioners talked during their work session Tuesday about purchasing property at 2020 Pioneer Trail from current owner Alton Enderson.

Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen said the board agreed to move forward with negotiations on a price for the property and could vote on the action at the Tuesday board meeting. The property is listed with a market value of $265,400 through online property records.

Jensen said the county could use a portion of its $3.7 million in funds through the CARES Act for the purchase.

Household hazardous waste collection through the county is presently suspended because of COVID-19 precautions involving personal contact.

The county has typically hosted collection days for household hazardous waste at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, and then items turned in are put in a trailer and then transported to various companies for disposal.

With the new building, there would be a specified collection site for these items that would be open to the public for regular hours. He said the building has two drive-thru bays and a separate area for storage.

Household hazardous waste includes items such as gasoline, poisons, liquid paints, auto batteries and oven cleaners, to name a few.