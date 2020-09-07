Daily COVID-19 update: 4th death reported in Waseca County

Waseca County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Monday of a person in their early 90s, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county had six new lab-confirmed cases reported and has now had 327 cases. Information about how many active cases are in the county was not immediately available.

Faribault and Freeborn County reported no new cases and have had 118 and 423 cases, respectively.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of Freeborn County’s new cases, 24 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Mower County had two new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,213, and Steele County had four new cases, increasing its total to 473.

Across the state, 638 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative state cases to 81,225. Of that number, 73,403 are no longer in isolation and 275 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care.

In addition to the Waseca County death, two new deaths were reported in Anoka and Carver counties. Two of the total deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a private residence.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,860, of which 1,361 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 15,147 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,609,618.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths