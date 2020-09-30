Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total cases to 548.

Of the total cases, 25 are considered active cases, and two people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The following is an update of other area counties:

Faribault County: two new cases, 149 total cases

Mower County: four new cases, 1,348 total cases

Steele County: five new cases, 560 total cases

Waseca County: no new cases, 722 total cases

Across the state, 689 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 99,134. Of that number, 89,392 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Sixteen new deaths were reported across the state in Anoka, Blue Earth, Dakota, Hennepin, Itasca, Koochiching, Ramsey, Redwood, Rock, Stearns and Yellow Medicine counties.

All of the deaths were 65 and older, and nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,036 COVID-19 deaths, including 1,458 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 12,820 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 2,030,167.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths