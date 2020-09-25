September 25, 2020

  • 82°

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 4th death

By Sarah Stultz

Published 11:20 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Freeborn County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Friday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The death was a person in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea confirmed earlier this week the care center had its third resident pass away following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“We are grieving with the families of these residents,” said Katie Davis, administrator of Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea. “Good Samaritan Society-Albert Lea continues to take extra precautions and is using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health. The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority.”

As of Wednesday, the facility had 10 residents and 11 employees who were currently COVID-19 positive. Numbers were unavailable about the total number of residents and employees, including those who had recovered, who had at one point tested positive.

A statement from the care facility stated based on Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines, the facility has implemented a number of protocols to help further minimize the risk of virus transmission, including resident cohorting systems for grouping residents together based on COVID-19 exposure or infection and implementing a new communication system to help decrease physical contact between staff. Staff are recommended to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, masking and hand hygiene when they are not working.

The facility is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System’s Rochester lab for weekly mass testing of residents and employees.

Freeborn County as a whole reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 540. Sixty-two of those are considered active cases, and two people are currently hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

  • Two people between 10 and 20
  • One person in their 20s
  • One person in their 30s
  • Two people in their 40s
  • Two people in their 50s
  • One person in their 90s

The following are new cases and cumulative totals in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: five new cases, 141 total cases
  • Mower County: 10 new cases, 1,322 total cases
  • Steele County: eight new cases, 540 total cases
  • Waseca County: two new cases, 614 total cases

Statewide, 1,191 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 94,189.

Of that number, 84,256 are no longer in isolation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 admissions to the hospital and three who entered intensive care.

In addition to the death in Freeborn County, the state reported five other deaths in Anoka, Cass, Hennepin and Renville counties. All of the deaths were 70 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,994, of which 1,438 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department indicated 28,230 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 76 1
Anoka 6,006 133
Becker 272 2
Beltrami 413 5
Benton 536 3
Big Stone 81 0
Blue Earth 1,676 6
Brown 184 2
Carlton 263 1
Carver 1,396 7
Cass 165 4
Chippewa 208 1
Chisago 484 1
Clay 1,371 40
Clearwater 27 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 224 0
Crow Wing 494 18
Dakota 7,428 125
Dodge 232 0
Douglas 297 2
Faribault 141 0
Fillmore 116 0
Freeborn 540 4
Goodhue 360 9
Grant 61 4
Hennepin 26,706 928
Houston 125 0
Hubbard 97 1
Isanti 289 0
Itasca 313 14
Jackson 145 1
Kanabec 119 8
Kandiyohi 982 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 121 3
Lac qui Parle 53 1
Lake 58 0
Lake of the Woods 21 1
Le Sueur 460 4
Lincoln 111 0
Lyon 678 4
Mahnomen 46 1
Marshall 51 1
Martin 394 10
McLeod 478 2
Meeker 198 2
Mille Lacs 158 3
Morrison 233 1
Mower 1,322 5
Murray 163 2
Nicollet 529 16
Nobles 1,961 16
Norman 54 0
Olmsted 2,388 28
Otter Tail 430 4
Pennington 117 1
Pine 319 0
Pipestone 220 10
Polk 305 4
Pope 92 0
Ramsey 10,775 319
Red Lake 44 1
Redwood 158 1
Renville 147 8
Rice 1,328 8
Rock 166 0
Roseau 118 0
Scott 2,532 33
Sherburne 1,137 14
Sibley 191 3
St. Louis 1,555 39
Stearns 3,950 24
Steele 540 2
Stevens 97 1
Swift 137 1
Todd 488 2
Traverse 29 0
Wabasha 188 0
Wadena 68 0
Waseca 614 8
Washington 3,735 55
Watonwan 520 4
Wilkin 63 3
Winona 870 18
Wright 1,603 7
Yellow Medicine 176 2
Unknown/missing 155 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials