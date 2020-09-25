Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 4th death

Freeborn County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Friday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The death was a person in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea confirmed earlier this week the care center had its third resident pass away following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“We are grieving with the families of these residents,” said Katie Davis, administrator of Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea. “Good Samaritan Society-Albert Lea continues to take extra precautions and is using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health. The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority.”

As of Wednesday, the facility had 10 residents and 11 employees who were currently COVID-19 positive. Numbers were unavailable about the total number of residents and employees, including those who had recovered, who had at one point tested positive.

A statement from the care facility stated based on Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines, the facility has implemented a number of protocols to help further minimize the risk of virus transmission, including resident cohorting systems for grouping residents together based on COVID-19 exposure or infection and implementing a new communication system to help decrease physical contact between staff. Staff are recommended to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, masking and hand hygiene when they are not working.

The facility is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System’s Rochester lab for weekly mass testing of residents and employees.

Freeborn County as a whole reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 540. Sixty-two of those are considered active cases, and two people are currently hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

Two people between 10 and 20

One person in their 20s

One person in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

Two people in their 50s

One person in their 90s

The following are new cases and cumulative totals in other area counties:

Faribault County: five new cases, 141 total cases

Mower County: 10 new cases, 1,322 total cases

Steele County: eight new cases, 540 total cases

Waseca County: two new cases, 614 total cases

Statewide, 1,191 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 94,189.

Of that number, 84,256 are no longer in isolation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 admissions to the hospital and three who entered intensive care.

In addition to the death in Freeborn County, the state reported five other deaths in Anoka, Cass, Hennepin and Renville counties. All of the deaths were 70 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,994, of which 1,438 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department indicated 28,230 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests

