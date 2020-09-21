Daily COVID-19 update: Mower County reports 5th death

Mower County reported its fifth COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated it was a person in their early 60s who lived in a long-term care facility.

Mower County Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg said there has been a recent increase in cases in long-term care facilities, with five facilities in Mower County testing staff and residents on a weekly basis due to either a positive test in a staff member or a resident.

The county on Monday reported six new lab-confirmed cases, bringing its total cumulative cases to 1,293.

Like Mower County, Freeborn County reported six new cases and has now had 522 cumulative cases. Of that number, 66 are considered active cases and two people are hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county’s new cases included two people between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 80s.

Faribault County reported no new cases and remains at 132 cases; Steele County had one new case and is at 522 total cases; and Waseca County reported one new case and has had 533 total cases.

Statewide, 937 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 90,942. Of that number, 82,174 are no longer in isolation, and 255 are hospitalized, including 128 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In addition to the death in Mower County, three other deaths were reported in Beltrami, Douglas and Renville counties.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,969, of which 1,425 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 16,938 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed statewide to 1,855,308.