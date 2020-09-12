September 12, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Mower County; continued spike in cases in Waseca County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

Mower County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the daily update from health officials.

The person was between 75 and 79 years old.

Eight additional deaths were reported across the state, including in Anoka, Hennepin, Lyon, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Seven of the total deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 1,906, of which 1,389 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 929 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 83,588. Of that number, 76,650 are no longer in isolation, and 247 are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care.

The following are updates about counties in the area:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 126 total cases, zero total deaths

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 442 total cases, one total death. The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the county currently has 32 active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

The new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 40s.

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,228 total cases, four total deaths

• Steele County: five new cases, 496 total cases, two total deaths

• Waseca County: 28 new cases, 391 total cases, six total deaths

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Saturday the Waseca prison has 76 active cases, including 73 inmates and three staff.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 20,508 tests were completed Friday, increasing the state’s total tests to 1,684,520.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 65 1
Anoka 5,289 128
Becker 223 2
Beltrami 348 3
Benton 452 3
Big Stone 47 0
Blue Earth 1,481 6
Brown 143 2
Carlton 211 1
Carver 1,245 7
Cass 113 3
Chippewa 168 1
Chisago 389 1
Clay 1,111 40
Clearwater 23 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 208 0
Crow Wing 365 18
Dakota 6,716 120
Dodge 177 0
Douglas 197 1
Faribault 126 0
Fillmore 91 0
Freeborn 442 1
Goodhue 288 9
Grant 57 4
Hennepin 24,611 903
Houston 93 0
Hubbard 52 0
Isanti 204 0
Itasca 234 13
Jackson 103 1
Kanabec 81 7
Kandiyohi 879 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 96 3
Lac qui Parle 27 0
Lake 47 0
Lake of the Woods 18 1
Le Sueur 428 3
Lincoln 79 0
Lyon 596 4
Mahnomen 41 1
Marshall 46 1
Martin 259 9
McLeod 411 1
Meeker 140 2
Mille Lacs 128 3
Morrison 166 1
Mower 1,228 4
Murray 147 2
Nicollet 474 16
Nobles 1,906 15
Norman 48 0
Olmsted 2,160 26
Otter Tail 333 4
Pennington 102 1
Pine 176 0
Pipestone 201 9
Polk 237 4
Pope 74 0
Ramsey 9,987 310
Red Lake 36 0
Redwood 83 0
Renville 106 6
Rice 1,255 8
Rock 129 0
Roseau 102 0
Scott 2,246 32
Sherburne 1,007 13
Sibley 155 3
St. Louis 1,118 26
Stearns 3,530 23
Steele 496 2
Stevens 85 1
Swift 89 1
Todd 463 2
Traverse 28 0
Wabasha 145 0
Wadena 58 0
Waseca 391 6
Washington 3,361 55
Watonwan 471 4
Wilkin 55 3
Winona 663 17
Wright 1,428 6
Yellow Medicine 124 1
Unknown/missing 159 0
