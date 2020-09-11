September 11, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:29 am Friday, September 11, 2020

A day after reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County had no new cases on Friday, according to the daily updates from state and local health officials.

The county has now had 440 cumulative cases as one person was removed from the county’s list and moved to another county. 

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s total cases, 33 are considered active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Albert Lea Area Schools has reported two total COVID-19 cases in the district since school began — both at Albert Lea High School. Superintendent Mike Funk said the second case was unrelated to the first case. Only the second case is considered active.

The following were the updates for other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new cases, 123 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,222 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 494 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 362 total cases

Statewide, 484 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 82,716. Of that number, 75,757 are no longer in isolation, and 253 are hospitalized, including 139 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state from Anoka, Blue Earth, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Nobles and Ramsey counties. Seven were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was a resident of a group home or residential treat behavioral health center.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,897. Of that number, 1,382 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said after three days with test counts ranging from 5,500 to about 8,000, tests completed Thursday were listed at 17,841.

The total tests completed in the state are now 1,665,328.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 63 1
Anoka 5,213 126
Becker 217 2
Beltrami 344 3
Benton 445 3
Big Stone 45 0
Blue Earth 1,468 6
Brown 141 2
Carlton 209 1
Carver 1,222 7
Cass 112 3
Chippewa 165 1
Chisago 381 1
Clay 1,059 40
Clearwater 23 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 208 0
Crow Wing 361 18
Dakota 6,655 120
Dodge 175 0
Douglas 194 1
Faribault 123 0
Fillmore 89 0
Freeborn 440 1
Goodhue 286 9
Grant 56 4
Hennepin 24,398 901
Houston 92 0
Hubbard 52 0
Isanti 203 0
Itasca 228 13
Jackson 100 1
Kanabec 77 7
Kandiyohi 869 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 96 3
Lac qui Parle 26 0
Lake 44 0
Lake of the Woods 16 1
Le Sueur 422 3
Lincoln 78 0
Lyon 591 3
Mahnomen 39 1
Marshall 46 1
Martin 254 9
McLeod 404 1
Meeker 135 2
Mille Lacs 125 3
Morrison 160 1
Mower 1,222 3
Murray 146 2
Nicollet 471 16
Nobles 1,903 15
Norman 48 0
Olmsted 2,154 26
Otter Tail 325 4
Pennington 102 1
Pine 173 0
Pipestone 201 9
Polk 227 4
Pope 74 0
Ramsey 9,899 308
Red Lake 35 0
Redwood 82 0
Renville 103 6
Rice 1,247 8
Rock 121 0
Roseau 95 0
Scott 2,238 32
Sherburne 995 13
Sibley 153 3
St. Louis 1,090 25
Stearns 3,505 23
Steele 494 2
Stevens 82 1
Swift 78 1
Todd 463 2
Traverse 28 0
Wabasha 143 0
Wadena 57 0
Waseca 362 6
Washington 3,335 55
Watonwan 462 4
Wilkin 55 3
Winona 647 17
Wright 1,416 6
Yellow Medicine 122 1
Unknown/missing 196 0
