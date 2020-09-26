September 26, 2020

  • 79°

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000

By Sarah Stultz

Published 3:29 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020

More than 2,000 people in Minnesota have now died from COVID-19, with 10 new deaths reported across the state on Saturday.

The new deaths were from Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Morrison, Ramsey, Redwood and St. Louis counties and ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s. Six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the state’s 2,004 COVID-19 deaths, 1,444 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state had a record number of new cases reported with 1,478. The new cases increased the state’s cumulative total to 95,659, of which 85,259 are no longer in isolation.

There were also a record number of tests completed with 31,055 across the state. The new tests increase the state’s cumulative tests completed to 1,954,715.

The following are updated of area counties:

• Faribault County: five new cases, 145 total cases

The Faribault County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person in their 30s, one person in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

The county has 13 active cases and no current hospitalizations.

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 542 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the county’s new cases included one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

There are 47 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, two of which are hospitalized.

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,328 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 547 total cases

• Waseca County: 55 new cases, 669 total cases

The Waseca County Public Health Department said 41 of its new cases are in corrections. The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists 190 active inmate cases and two staff cases at the Waseca prison.

Its new cases included one person between 10 and 20, six people in their 20s, 23 people in their 30s, eight people in their 40s, six people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s and four people in their 70s.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 80 1
Anoka 6,092 133
Becker 280 2
Beltrami 421 5
Benton 552 3
Big Stone 82 0
Blue Earth 1,699 6
Brown 191 2
Carlton 270 1
Carver 1,419 7
Cass 180 4
Chippewa 214 1
Chisago 494 1
Clay 1,389 40
Clearwater 27 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 225 0
Crow Wing 516 18
Dakota 7,524 126
Dodge 239 0
Douglas 310 2
Faribault 145 0
Fillmore 120 0
Freeborn 542 4
Goodhue 365 9
Grant 61 4
Hennepin 26,960 930
Houston 128 0
Hubbard 103 1
Isanti 297 1
Itasca 328 14
Jackson 148 1
Kanabec 125 8
Kandiyohi 1,011 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 122 3
Lac qui Parle 58 1
Lake 59 0
Lake of the Woods 22 1
Le Sueur 467 4
Lincoln 111 0
Lyon 695 4
Mahnomen 48 1
Marshall 52 1
Martin 408 10
McLeod 488 2
Meeker 202 2
Mille Lacs 164 3
Morrison 249 2
Mower 1,328 5
Murray 164 2
Nicollet 540 16
Nobles 1,971 16
Norman 54 0
Olmsted 2,446 28
Otter Tail 441 4
Pennington 119 1
Pine 328 0
Pipestone 225 10
Polk 305 4
Pope 94 0
Ramsey 10,911 320
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 167 3
Renville 151 8
Rice 1,335 8
Rock 173 0
Roseau 123 0
Scott 2,574 33
Sherburne 1,150 14
Sibley 192 3
St. Louis 1,602 41
Stearns 4,010 24
Steele 547 2
Stevens 103 1
Swift 138 1
Todd 495 2
Traverse 31 0
Wabasha 196 0
Wadena 69 0
Waseca 669 8
Washington 3,799 55
Watonwan 528 4
Wilkin 65 3
Winona 887 18
Wright 1,632 7
Yellow Medicine 182 2
Unknown/missing 170 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials