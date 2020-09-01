September 1, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations dip below 300; new cases reported in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Freeborn County reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total case count to 403.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one of those people is expected to be moved off of Freeborn County’s list to another county, and the remaining person is in their 50s.

Of the county’s total cases, 14 are considered active, and no one from the county is currently  hospitalized.

The following are the new cases and total cases reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 115 total cases

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,185 total cases

• Steele County: three new cases, 436 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 270 total cases

Statewide, 502 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 76,355. Of that number, 68,488 are no longer in isolation and 294 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Six new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Murray, Scott and Stevens counties. One of the individuals was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,823. Of that number, 1,340 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 9,158 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,498,919.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 51 1
Anoka 4,782 121
Becker 200 2
Beltrami 321 1
Benton 409 3
Big Stone 35 0
Blue Earth 1,278 5
Brown 131 2
Carlton 193 1
Carver 1,128 4
Cass 105 3
Chippewa 136 1
Chisago 319 1
Clay 893 40
Clearwater 19 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 204 0
Crow Wing 312 16
Dakota 5,973 111
Dodge 156 0
Douglas 171 1
Faribault 115 0
Fillmore 86 0
Freeborn 403 1
Goodhue 261 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 23,209 881
Houston 77 0
Hubbard 46 0
Isanti 177 0
Itasca 201 12
Jackson 96 1
Kanabec 65 5
Kandiyohi 820 1
Kittson 7 0
Koochiching 88 3
Lac qui Parle 17 0
Lake 34 0
Lake of the Woods 10 0
Le Sueur 384 2
Lincoln 70 0
Lyon 538 3
Mahnomen 37 1
Marshall 37 0
Martin 236 6
McLeod 367 1
Meeker 110 2
Mille Lacs 101 3
Morrison 119 1
Mower 1,185 3
Murray 144 2
Nicollet 442 15
Nobles 1,869 13
Norman 46 0
Olmsted 2,045 24
Otter Tail 299 4
Pennington 91 1
Pine 157 0
Pipestone 187 9
Polk 204 4
Pope 64 0
Ramsey 9,243 298
Red Lake 29 0
Redwood 66 0
Renville 84 6
Rice 1,199 8
Rock 107 0
Roseau 74 0
Scott 2,021 32
Sherburne 920 13
Sibley 140 3
St. Louis 902 23
Stearns 3,285 22
Steele 436 2
Stevens 52 1
Swift 65 1
Todd 451 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 124 0
Wadena 49 0
Waseca 270 3
Washington 3,003 54
Watonwan 445 4
Wilkin 51 3
Winona 481 17
Wright 1,262 6
Yellow Medicine 90 1
Unknown/missing 164 0
