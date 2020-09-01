Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations dip below 300; new cases reported in area counties

Freeborn County reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total case count to 403.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one of those people is expected to be moved off of Freeborn County’s list to another county, and the remaining person is in their 50s.

Of the county’s total cases, 14 are considered active, and no one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the new cases and total cases reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 115 total cases

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,185 total cases

• Steele County: three new cases, 436 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 270 total cases

Statewide, 502 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 76,355. Of that number, 68,488 are no longer in isolation and 294 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Six new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Murray, Scott and Stevens counties. One of the individuals was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,823. Of that number, 1,340 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 9,158 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,498,919.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths