Daily COVID-19 update: Total COVID-19 tests in state pass 2 million; new cases reported in area

Area counties saw lower increases in COVID-19 cases on Monday compared to recent days, according to local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 546. Of the total cases, 31 are considered active cases and two are hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the two new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 50s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 147 total cases

Mower County: six new cases, 1,342 total cases

Steele County: two new cases, 555 total cases

Waseca County: no new cases, 689 total cases

Statewide, 936 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 97,638. Of that number, 87,330 are no longer in isolation.

Seven new deaths were reported in Anoka, Clay, Hennepin, Itasca and Ramsey counties, ranging in age from late 50s to early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,015 people die from COVID-19, of which 1,447 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 22,162 people tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, increasing the cumulative total to 2,003,115.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths