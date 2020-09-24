Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases in Waseca County

Area counties continued to report new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including a large number of cases at the Waseca prison.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Freeborn County reported four new cases, increasing the state’s total cases to 532.

The following were updates on other area counties:

Faribault County: four new cases, 136 total cases

Mower County: four new cases, 1,312 total cases

Steele County: three new cases, 533 total cases

Waseca County: 46 new cases, 612 total cases

The Waseca County Public Health Department reported 43 of its new cases were correctional cases.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported the Waseca correctional facility currently has 108 inmates with active cases and three staff with active cases.

Statewide, 995 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 93,012. Of that number, 83,862 are no longer in isolation.

Three new deaths were reported in Olmsted, Ramsey and St. Louis counties, all of which were 75 or older, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,988, of which 1,435 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 21,159 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed statewide to 1,895,302.