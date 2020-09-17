Damage to property and other reports
Police received a report at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday of damage to property at 625 W. Main St.
Police received a report of a mailbox that had been damaged at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday at 72361 180th St. in Albert Lea.
Vehicle reportedly tampered with
Police received a report at 5:04 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was tampered with at 636 E. 11th St.
Campaign signs reported stolen
Police received a report at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday of five Democratic campaign signs that were reported stolen overnight at 204 E. Hawthorne St.
Police received a report at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday of three Biden campaign signs that had been taken the last three days from 817 Garfield Ave.
Highway 251 reopens to traffic
Minnesota Highway 251 between Minnesota Highway 218 and Interstate 35 reopened to traffic Sept. 16 after crews completed a culvert... read more