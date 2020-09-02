Dissolutions: August 2020
The following dissolutions were granted in Freeborn County in August 2020:
Kirstin Tanner Seath and Erik John Seath
Dean Allen Thordor and Amy Ann Thordor
Mary Theresia Zellar and Thomas Raymond Zellar
Renae Ann Horecka and Douglas Ryan Horecka
Heidi Elisabeth Anderson and Kyle Andrew Anderson
Jessica Rene Hall-Rodriguez and Juan Eduard Rodriguez Morales
