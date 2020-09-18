Fair office broken into and other reports
Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. Thursday that the Freeborn County Fair office was broken into at 1105 Bridge Ave.
Hit-and-run crash reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:22 a.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash that reportedly happened sometime overnight at 505 Willow in Hartland.
Man arrested for first-degree controlled substance possession
Police arrested Braden Dylan Clark, 20, for first-degree possession of a controlled substance at 9:56 a.m. Thursday at 703 Sheridan St.
Wallet lost, fraudulent charge reported
Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Thursday of someone who had lost their wallet possibly at Hardee’s or in the parking lot. A fraudulent charge had already reportedly been made on the card.
Thefts reported
Police received a theft report at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at 703 E. Main St.
Police received a report at 2:57 p.m. Thursday of four to five checks that had been stolen and used from 1410 W. Main St.
Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases reported in Freeborn County
A day after reporting its highest one-day increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Freeborn County... read more