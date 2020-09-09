A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Gelaine Cody will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at Morin Park (west side of spruce trees) in Albert Lea. Morin Park is located at the corner of Main Street and Euclid Ave (address: 222 North St Mary Street). Grace Christian Church will also broadcast the service on Facebook Live with Pastors George and PJ (Jill) Marin. Please bring your own lawn chair.

Gelaine H. Cody was born May 19, 1933, in Faribault County, Minnesota, the daughter of Selmer and Arvilla (Larson) Erdahl. She was baptized on June 25, 1933, at North Blue Earth Lutheran Church in Bricelyn, MN and she was confirmed on May 2, 1948 at the United Lutheran Church in Frost, MN. Gelaine was married to Donald Steinberg on September 20, 1952.

Gelaine died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home in Buffalo Center at the age of 86. In her passing she leaves two children, Randall (Cheryl) Steinberg of Buffalo Center, IA and Mary (Rich) Albrecht of Oronoco, MN; six grandchildren, Erin (Cody) Rankenburg, Scott Albrecht, Jeff Albrecht, Heather DeLong, Kevin (Anwaar) Steinberg, and Casey Steinberg; six great-grandchildren, Alexa, Sawyer, Jade, Dereck, Luke, and Allison; one sister, Susan (Don) Faith of Ocala, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1973; her mother in 1989; her brothers, Stuart Erdahl in December, 1995, David Erdahl in September, 2000, and Burton Erdahl in February, 2011; her sisters, Vi Geerdes in January, 2008, Charlotte Peterson in April, 2011, and Shirley Sorenson in February, 2013.

Gelaine loved the Lord. Each Sunday (weather permitting) she would make the 45 minute drive to church. She was always encouraging others. She loved to decorate her home and take care of her flowers outside. She was a devoted member of Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea, MN.

