Internet searches reveal more info. about city manager finalists

Two of the finalists for Albert Lea city manager recently parted ways from their previous city employers for unclear reasons, according to an internet search of the candidates.

They and three other finalists are slated to come to Albert Lea for a day of interviews Sept. 17.

The search has been underway since the resignation of former Albert Lea Manager David Todd at the end of May for personal reasons.

James Thomas

Candidate James Thomas resigned as city manager in Claremore, Oklahoma, in July, after working there for eight years.

According to The Claremore Daily Progress, at the time of his resignation he issued a statement that said though he enjoyed serving the city over the past eight years, the time was right for him to move on.

A few days later, the Claremore City Council approved a settlement totaling $173,106.11. At the meeting where the council approved the settlement, one of the city councilors suggested the council suspend Thomas until they could do a full investigation on any allegations before considering a settlement, the newspaper said.

City officials told the newspaper they could not comment on the issue because it was a confidential personnel manner.

According to KOTV-DT, a CBS-affiliated television station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, City Councilor Justin Michael, who voted against the severance, told the news station Thomas was being investigated for alleged workplace harassment that happened in June.

Prior to working in Claremore, Thomas served as the town administrator/chief procurement officer for the town of Kingston, Massachusetts, for one year. He resigned from there in July 2012 as part of an employment settlement agreement with the town in the amount of $47,387.93.

According to boston.com, which is owned and operated by Boston Globe Media Partners, the publisher of The Boston Globe, the resignation in Kingston came after allegations of threatening behavior against female employees.

Prior to that, he was the town manager for the town of West Warwick, Rhode Island, for three years; as the town manager for the town of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, for five years; and as the city manager in Sterling, Colorado, for one year.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science/communications and a master’s degree in public administration.

Martin Moore

Candidate Martin Moore most recently served as city manager of Batavia, New York.

According to The Batavian, an online-only news source launched in 2018 to cover Batavia and the surrounding area, Moore and the city mutually agreed to part ways June 20. Specific reasons for the decision were not disclosed.

The news site said Moore had caused the city some embarrassment prior to that when he made a commitment to racial justice advocates that the city would support a BBQ for Equality without going through the council for proper authorization.

The event was canceled, setting the stage for a March for Justice protest that day.

When he was hired, the City Council president praised his professional record, which included being voted “City Manager of the Year” in 2015 by the New Mexico Municipal League for his “handling of the city’s finances and progress of the community and how it operates,” the news site stated.

Prior to his time in New York, Moore served as city manager in Eunice, New Mexico, for seven years, as a consultant for three years and as a county manager for Otero County, New Mexico, for two years.

He also has four years of teaching and nonprofit experience. He has a doctorate in political science with a public policy emphasis.

Bradley Hanson

Candidate Bradley Hanson has worked as the city administrator/clerk for the city of Mondovi, Wisconsin, for over three years, and previously worked as the city administrator for Onawa, Iowa, for nearly three years, and as the city administrator in Bridgeport, Nebraska, for nearly two years.

While an internet search showed no sudden departures while in these positions, it did show that while in Onawa, Hanson was charged and pleaded guilty in 2015 in Monona County District Court to one count of misdemeanor assault.

According to the Sioux City Journal, he slapped his 15-year-old son during an argument at their home. After the son slapped him back, he reportedly grabbed him by the hair, took him to the ground and slammed his head to the floor. The boy had a scraped elbow and a cut to his lower lip.

Hanson’s wife contacted police, the newspaper stated.

At the time of his plea, a magistrate ordered his judgment deferred and placed him on probation for one year.

In addition to his work as city administrators and managers, he is also self-employed with Bradley J. Hanson Consulting. He has a bachelor’s degree in aviation technology and a master’s degree in public administration.

Glenn Anderson

Candidate Glenn Anderson has worked as the city administrator/economic development director/utility superintendent for the city of Sibley, Iowa, for six years.

He is also employed with Lake Life Skills as a program assistant and is self-employed with High Point Consulting LLC.

He has also served as the city administrator/economic development director in Ackley, Iowa, where he worked for one year and as the economic development director for Lyon County, Iowa, for three years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in education/social sciences.

Patrick Rigg

Patrick Rigg is the city administrator/finance director in Evansville, Wisconsin. He has been in this position for six years.

Prior to that, he served as city administrator/clerk in Eldora, Iowa, for six years.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.