Learn to hunt deer classes continue until mid-October

Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt deer can register and participate in a series of online classes with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that continues through mid-October, according to a press release. Classes will cover a variety of topics including deer ecology and habitat use, scouting, identifying public lands, finding hunting land, picking a spot to hunt, what to do after the shot and how to care for meat from a harvest.

Upcoming classes are Thursday, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 13 and Oct. 15. Participants can tune in to any or all of the classes at no cost. Registration and post-event surveys are required. All classes will be archived. Details are available on the DNR learn to deer hunt page.