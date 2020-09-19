Letter: Great experience with new health care provider

Just wanted Albert Lea people to know what great service Mercy One is offering right here in Albert Lea! I saw Dr. Lee today and was impressed with his professionalism and thoroughness. All the hard work of Save Our Hospital to Save Our Healthcare to Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition is well worth the success of having competitive options for health care right here in Albert Lea. To make an appointment, call 473-2249. They are open five days a week.

We are getting our medical services back!

Joe Pacovsky

Hayward