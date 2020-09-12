September 11, 2020

Letter: Trump’s choice about pandemic raised panic

By Submitted

Published 8:07 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

The president deliberately downplayed the deadly threat of the pandemic because he did not want to create a panic.  He said this at a press conference on Sept. 9.

If Trump were in charge of Albert Lea, things would be a lot different. The tornado sirens would not sound when a tornado was coming. That would create a panic. If a train car was leaking toxic chemicals, we would not be warned.  It would create a panic. If there was a major gas leak in the city, we would not be told.  That would create a panic.  If a dangerous criminal was loose in the city, we would not be warned. It would create a panic.

I sure am glad that Trump is not in charge of our city. He would create a panic.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea

