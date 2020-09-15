Mailbox reportedly blown up and other reports
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:48 a.m. Monday of someone whose mailbox had been blown up at 13902 772nd Ave., Glenville.
Counterfeit bill reported
A counterfeit bill was reportedly found in a vehicle purchased in Rochester by a car dealership in Albert Lea at 11:24 a.m. Monday.
Campaign signs reported stolen
Police received a report at 6:42 a.m. Monday of a Biden campaign sign and an anti-Trump sign that were stolen from a yard at 1901 Bridge Ave.
Police received a report at 7:43 a.m. Monday of a 3-by-5-foot Biden flag that was reportedly ripped off rebar at 303 Giles Place.
Five political signs were reported taken from a yard at 5:58 p.m. Monday at 101 The Fairway.
Police received a report of a “Veterans for Biden” sign that was stolen at 10:11 p.m. Monday at 709 W. Park Ave.
Police received a report at 10:45 p.m. Monday of political signs that were reported stolen from 1901 Bridge Ave.
Vehicle found damaged
A vehicle that was reportedly taken without permission was reportedly found near the Brookside boat landing with damage at 7:51 a.m. Monday.
Bike stolen
A child’s Mongoose bike was reported stolen at 1:08 p.m. Monday at 106 N. St. Mary Ave.
