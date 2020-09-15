September 15, 2020

  • 72°

Man shot in hospital parking ramp

By Associated Press

Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

EDINA — A suburban Twin Cities hospital was locked down as police searched for the person who shot a man in its parking ramp.

Police were called to M Health Fairview Southdale hospital in Edina about 9 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.

The victim is a 45-year-old man who, despite his injuries, was able to give police a description of the suspect. The victim’s condition was not released.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials