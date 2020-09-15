Man shot in hospital parking ramp
EDINA — A suburban Twin Cities hospital was locked down as police searched for the person who shot a man in its parking ramp.
Police were called to M Health Fairview Southdale hospital in Edina about 9 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.
The victim is a 45-year-old man who, despite his injuries, was able to give police a description of the suspect. The victim’s condition was not released.
