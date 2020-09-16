Minnesota roadways input wanted

Albert Lea area drivers are being invited to share their thoughts about Minnesota roadways, according to a press release. University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs. Participants are asked to share their knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch videos to learn about the experiences of Minnesota residents and share feedback.

To be eligible, participants must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. The volunteer study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found at umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_em30QrWwzOpG28Z.