Notices
John Wagner
Feb. 13, 1932-Sept. 14, 2020
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – John Wagner, 88, Albert Lea, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 14, in Prairie Senior Cottages.
Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.
Leo Bridley
Jan. 29, 1938-March 25, 2020
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leo Bridley, 82, Austin, formerly Oakland, Minn., died Wednesday, March 25, in Our House Senior Living.
A committal service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Oakland Lutheran Cemetery. Those who would like to attend are welcome. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
www.worlein.com
Edward E. Monson
