Power 96 partners with the Bruins

Power 96, 96.1 KQPR-FM and the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League have agreed to a broadcast partnership for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, according to a press release.

Power 96 will broadcast all of the Bruins games, home and away, with Bruins Director of Broadcasting TJ Chillot as the play-by-play voice of the Bruins. Chillot will be joined by KQPR Sports Director Ron Budrik on color commentary for home games at Riverside Arena in Austin.

Chillot has been the play-by-play voice of the Bruins for the last two seasons. Budrik joins Chillot in the booth, drawing upon his experience as a player and a coach in his role as color commentator at home games, the release stated.

The NAHL is known as the “League of Opportunity” for both players and coaches, the release stated. Last season eight Bruins players committed to NCAA Division I schools throughout the country. Many former Bruins have found roster spots in both international leagues overseas, and throughout all levels of professional hockey in the U.S., either in the ECHL, AHL or NHL. Two former Bruins, Christian Folin of the Montreal Canadians and Nico Sturm of the Minnesota Wild, are everyday players in the NHL. Others, such as C.J. Smith, Josh Wilkins and Austin Rueschoff, are signed to the Buffalo Sabers, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers, respectively, and are expected to see ice time with their respective NHL clubs in the 2020-21 regular season.

Power 96, 96.1 KQPR-FM is a 25,000-watt full-service classic rock station in Albert Lea and services a 60- to 70-mile radius.

“This is fantastic exposure for the Bruins in the state of hockey,” Budrik said. “Since the Bruins came to Austin, they have been a class organization on and off the ice. The staff is always doing something in the community, and I have always respected what they do. I can’t wait for the puck to drop on this season and give the Bruins the recognition and exposure they so rightly deserve.”

The North American Hockey League will begin regular season play Oct. 9 and run a complete season through May 2021.

“The Bruins are extremely excited about this partnership with Power 96/KQPR,” Chillot said. “Not only does KQPR share the same community values as the Bruins, their reach and the way they operate as a station with professionalism and excellence will only help the Bruins spread into nearby communities and grow the game of hockey in southern Minnesota. On a personal level, I’m excited to have Ron Budrik in the booth with me for all home games. He brings an element of analysis to the game, which I feel compliments my own style and will help round out the broadcasts to really give fans a full picture of what’s happening on the ice.”

In addition to broadcasting the games over the air, Power 96 will also stream the games world-wide on its website at www.kqprfm.com.