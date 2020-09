ALBERT LEA, Minn. –

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Roderick “Rod” Tovar will be held from 1 – 4 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Eagles Club, 205 W. William St. Albert Lea, MN 56007

Roderick “Rod” Tovar, 69, Albert Lea, Minn., died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Rochester.