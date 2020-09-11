September 11, 2020

Theft by fraud incidents and other reports

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday of a person who believed they had reportedly bought a fake warranty for a vehicle in Eden Prairie.

Police received a report at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday that someone had taken out a credit card in the reporting party’s name. 

Police received two reports of scam calls Thursday afternoon and evening. In one of the calls the person was out $1,800 in gift cards. 

 

Truck reported on fire

A truck was reported on fire at 4:33 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 90 near the Interstate 35 interchange. 

 

Burglary reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 12:55 p.m. Thursday at 351 Third Ave. NW in Glenville. A garage was rummaged through and a few items were reported missing from a vehicle.

 

Gas drive-off reported

Police received a report of a gas drive-off at Kwik Trip, 906 W. Front St. that had occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday. 

