Tigers drop close road game against Spartans

Despite a strong second half from the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team Tuesday night against Rochester Mayo, the Tigers were unable to climb out of a two-goal hole created in the first half, falling 2-0.

It was a tough scoreless bout between the two teams for much of the first half, until the Spartans took the lead in the 24th minute of play.

Mayo added to their lead with a goal in the 36th minute just before the halftime whistle.

The Tigers played well the second half, but were just unable to find the goals they needed to get themselves back in the game.

“Albert Lea kept Mayo scoreless in the second half by great effort from our defense, midfielders and making an adjustment to have Kendal Kenis and Lucy Stay take turns playing individually defending No. 10, their best ball handler,” said head coach David Schultz.

The Tigers had six shots on goal throughout the game, while the Spartans totaled eight.

Albert Lea took four corner kicks compared to zero for Mayo.

The Tigers move to 0-3-1 on the season and will again be on the road Friday night when they meet the Huskies of Owatonna.