Vehicles reported stolen and other reports

A dark blue Ford Taurus was reported stolen from a driveway at 3:47 a.m. Thursday at 1106 Janson St. The vehicle was later recovered in the area of Pillsbury Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Police received a report at 8:19 a.m. Thursday of a green Ford Taurus that was stolen at 1311 St. Joseph Ave.

1 arrested for DWI refusal, obstructing

Police arrested Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 30, for driving while intoxicated refusal and obstructing with force after a traffic stop at 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday at 902 W. Main St. Three electric children’s bikes valued at $3,500 were stolen.

Vehicles rummaged through

Two vehicles were reported rummaged through at 7:25 a.m. at 409 E. Third St. A backpack and keys were taken.

Thefts reported

Roofing materials were reported stolen from a worksite at 8:13 a.m. Thursday at 600 Johnson St.

Alcohol was reported stolen at 4:38 p.m. Thursday at 715 Garfield Ave.

Woman arrested for meth possession

Police arrested Amy Kay Reyes, 42, for felony fifth-degree meth possession and cited Jesse Alan Chandler for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 11:53 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Front Street and Maplehill Drive.