Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Windows were reported shot out of a vehicle at 5:06 p.m. Monday. The vehicle had been parked on the side of the road near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 700th Avenue.

2 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 23, on a warrant at 4:36 p.m. Monday at 213 E. Main St. in Alden.

Police arrested Dylan Anthoni Villerreal, 28, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession at 4:53 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Todd Avenue.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:52 p.m. of a resident in Albert Lea. The person stated he received notice that someone had filed for unemployment under his name in Ohio.

Thefts reported

A black 2001 Dodge Dakota was reported stolen at 3:02 p.m. Monday at 128 Garfield Ave.

Police received a report at 9:45 a.m. Monday of license plates that had been stolen the previous week at 928 W. Front St.

A bike was reported stolen at 10:38 p.m. Monday at 204 E. Front St.

A bike was reported stolen at 10:47 p.m. Monday at 130 W. College. St. The incident reportedly happened a week prior.