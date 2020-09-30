Worth County 4-H meeting planned

Worth County 4-H will host its annual 4-H Fire-up from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 virtually on Zoom, according to a press release. All new and prospective 4-H members are encouraged to participate. There will be presentations and an opportunity for 4-H member sign up.

Due to complications of the pandemic all newly enrolled 4-H members will have the regular $30 enrollment fee paid by the Worth County 4-H Foundation. Worth County 4-H members who are re-enrolling will only pay half of the normal cost and will be able to re-enroll for the 2020-21 4-H program year at the $15 level. There will be a listing of 4-H club leader contacts and a sharing of what programs are available to 4-H members in Worth County. Those wanting to participate in the 4-H Fire-up Zoom meeting are asked to register with Mindy Tenold, Worth County 4-H youth coordinator, at 641-390-1461 or mtenold@iastate.edu; or Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension education specialist, at djohn@iastate.edu or 641-390-0795. Families may also call Lacey Waller at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531.