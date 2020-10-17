17 cited for underage drinking, 2 for social host violations and other reports

Two people were cited for social host violations and 17 were cited for underage drinking at 11:21 p.m. Friday at 808 Johnson St.

Included were the following for illegal consumption: Eliza Griggs, 20, Aimee Vandyne, 18, Cary Solland, 18, Ashton Gardeski, 19, Dominique Valadez Christiansen, 20, Zoey Bina, 19, Lahenry Gills, 20, Ismael Funtes, 20, Nallely Bueno Guzman, 19, Andre Colman, 19, Goy Majiok, 19, Buay Lony, 20, and Jennifer Hernandez, 19.

Griggs and Diana Brown, 21, were cited for social host violation.

Woman reportedly stabbed

Police received a report at 1:10 p.m. Sunday of a female who had reportedly come into the emergency room with a stab wound to the foot. The case remains under investigation.

Damage reported to vehicle

Wires were reported cut and tires were popped with a knife at 11:16 a.m. Saturday at 106 W. Washington St. in Hollandale.

A fence was reported damaged at 11:32 a.m. Saturday at 214 Will-O-Bruce Drive. The damage occurred sometime the night prior.

Campaign sign stolen

A Biden campaign sign was reported stolen at 6:26 p.m. Saturday at 16341 785th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Truck reported stolen

A 2017 Chevy Silverado was reported taken at 6:55 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 890th Avenue and 170th Street.

1 cited for assault

Police cited Nyayiech David Ruei, 24, for fifth-degree assault after receiving a report at 12:52 p.m. Friday of a customer that reportedly assaulted an employee at 1147 S. Broadway.

Fraudulent card use reported

Police received a report at 4:39 p.m. Friday of fraudulent use of a debit card in Colorado.

1 cited for underage consumption

One person was cited for underage consumption and underage possession at 11:02 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a blue SUV with four teenage girls allegedly drinking on James Avenue.

Thefts reported

A revolver, ammunition and a bottle of brandy were reported stolen at 6:27 p.m. Friday at 814 Pillsbury Ave.

A BMX bike valued at $119 was reported stolen at 3:24 p.m. Friday at 116 W. Clark St.

A propane tank was reported stolen off of a grill at 1:11 p.m. Friday at 420 W. Front St.

1 arrested for violation

Police arrested Jeremiah Michael Roberts, 34, for domestic abuse no contact order violation at 11:15 p.m. Friday at 406 Frank Hall Drive.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Manuel Frank Valenzuela, 33, on a warrant after receiving an open 911 call at 9:41 p.m. Saturday at 517 W. Main St.

Police arrested Heidi Christine Fredericks, 51, on a warrant at 7:38 p.m. Sunday at 807 E. Ninth St.