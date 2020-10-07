Albert Lea girls’ tennis season comes to an end

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team traveled to Lakeville Tuesday afternoon to compete in the first round of the Section 1A tournament.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they saw their season come to an end in the first round with a 7-0 loss to the No. 3 seed Cougars.

It was a tough afternoon for many of Albert Lea’s players. In the No. 1 singles match, senior Alli Dulitz lost 6-1, 6-1 to junior Georgia Deml.

After falling 6-0 in the first set of the No. 2 singles match, senior Shelby Hanson played a tight second set against Lakeville’s Reese Burton, but ended up losing it 7-5.

Senior Dominica Eckstrom and freshman Rachel Doppelhammer each lost in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively. Eckstrom lost 6-0, 6-0 to Michaella Sullivan and Doppelhammer lost 6-1, 6-1 to Riley Burton.

Doubles action was much like singles for the Tigers. Senior Hannah Conn and junior Steph Vogt lost to Lakeville South’s Callie McDonald and Olivia Walker, 6-0, 6-0. Albert Lea’s No. 2 doubles team of sophomores Marissa Hanson and Alyssa Jensen lost to Nicole McKinney and Chloe Hwong, 6-1, 6-4.

Sophomore Hannah Willner and eighth grader Bree Weilage lost the No. 3 doubles match to Macey Glad and Eve Quick 6-2, 6-0.