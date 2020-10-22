Counterfeit money and other reports

Police received a report at 2:16 a.m. Thursday of two fake counterfeit $20 bills at 906 W. Front St. The customer did not remember where the bills had come from.

Hit-and-run crash reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 875th Avenue and 340th Street.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday of a theft in progress at 2525 Bridge Ave. Someone was trying to steal a couple Dewalt power tools and a couple flashlights.