October 13, 2020

Court Dispositions: Oct. 12, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Oct. 12

Kieth Eugene Anderson, 31, OID 230328, Togo. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day. Restitution reserved, the question of additional $80 leave open.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

