Court Dispositions: Oct. 2-5, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Oct. 2

Joshua Adam Cole, 30, 1320 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 360 days, stay 300 days for four years, credit for time served three days. Will complete 27 days of electronic home alcohol monitoring to complete the 30 days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Endanger child – situation could cause harm or death. Dismissed.

Jenna Marie Buie, 31, 605 Main St., Hartland. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement 90 days, stay 86 days for two years, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $105. Service – adult sentence to service 50 hours for indeterminate. Count 4: Misdemeanor no proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Oct. 5

Terrance Gustaf Book, 27, 801 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft of rental property. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $2,371.39.

Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, 1604 Richway Drive W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possess ammo/any firearm – conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Dismissed. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree. Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80. Conviction deemed a misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13. Count 3: Misdemeanor unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80. Conviction deemed a misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13. Count 4: Misdemeanor drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Local confinement 57 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 57 days. Fees $80. Conviction deemed a misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13. Count 5: Paraphernalia drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited (petty misdemeanor). No sentence pronounced.

Christine Cathrine Thofson, 46, 918 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year. Count 3: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.