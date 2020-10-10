Court Dispositions: Oct. 6-8, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
Oct. 6
Keiber Manuel Gonzalez Ortiz, 27, 3990 Vitruvian Way Apartment 334, Addison, Texas. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 114/70. Fees $380.
Oct. 7
Christopher Moo, 21, 324 Hillcrest Circle N., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.
Rafael Ortiz-Barrios, 24, 807 10th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Speed 55 zone 74/55. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.
Oct. 8
Annabelle Marie Wagner, 55, 329 Third St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $50.
Ler Wah, 19, 1202 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
