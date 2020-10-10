Daily COVID-19 update: 10 deaths reported statewide; cases continue rising in area counties

Two area counties reported double-digit new COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

Mower County reported 20 new cases, increasing its cumulative case count to 1,421, while Steele County reported 17 new cases, and has now had 635 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Numbers were not immediately available about how many cases in each county are considered active.

Freeborn County had one new case and has now had 585 total cases; Faribault County had four new cases and has had 176 total cases; and Waseca County reported nine new cases and has had a total of 852 cases.

Statewide, 1,537 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 110,828. Of the total cases, 99,054 no longer are in isolation.

Ten new deaths were reported in Crow Wing, Goodhue, Lyon, Ramsey, St. Louis, Stearns and Washington counties. Five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and all were 65 or older.

The state has now had 2,131 deaths, of which 1,518 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 31,665 new tests were completed, increasing the state’s cumulative tests to 2,288,662.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths