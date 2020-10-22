Daily COVID-19 update: 20 new deaths reported statewide

Minnesota recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and more than 1,500 new cases.

The new deaths follow a record high day for deaths on Wednesday and included people ranging in age from 70s to over 100 from 13 counties. Thirteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and seven lived in private residences.

The state has now had 2,301 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,621 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 1,574 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 128,152, of which 113,976 are no longer in isolation. It has been more than two weeks now for new daily cases above 1,000.

The following are updates on area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new cases, 221 total cases

• Freeborn County: two new cases, 649 total cases

• Mower County: five new cases, 1,499 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 734 total cases

• Waseca County: two new cases, 919 total cases

The state reported 26,626 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests statewide to 2,587,268.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths