October 6, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Four deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Counties in south central Minnesota continued to report new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the daily update from health officials.

Freeborn County reported four new cases, increasing the county’s total cases to 568. Of that number, 22 are considered active cases, and one person is currently hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated the new cases included one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and two people in their 70s.

The following are updates from other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case, 165 total cases

Mower County: five new cases, 1,384 total cases

Steele County: 10 new cases, 602 total cases

Waseca County: two new cases, 822 total cases

Statewide, there were 954 new cases reported, increasing the state’s total to 105,740. Of that number, 95,614 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported in Anoka, Clay, Scott and Washington counties. One was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths to 2,087, of which 1,488 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 14,029 new tests completed, bringing that number up to 2,182,970.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 103 1
Anoka 6,826 141
Becker 325 2
Beltrami 557 5
Benton 627 3
Big Stone 94 0
Blue Earth 1,823 7
Brown 226 2
Carlton 318 1
Carver 1,509 7
Cass 223 4
Chippewa 267 2
Chisago 604 2
Clay 1,593 42
Clearwater 38 0
Cook 7 0
Cottonwood 241 0
Crow Wing 658 18
Dakota 8,099 130
Dodge 289 0
Douglas 440 3
Faribault 165 0
Fillmore 174 0
Freeborn 568 4
Goodhue 423 9
Grant 70 4
Hennepin 29,045 944
Houston 154 0
Hubbard 171 1
Isanti 365 1
Itasca 461 16
Jackson 160 1
Kanabec 150 9
Kandiyohi 1,174 3
Kittson 14 0
Koochiching 128 4
Lac qui Parle 86 2
Lake 77 0
Lake of the Woods 26 1
Le Sueur 499 4
Lincoln 129 0
Lyon 791 4
Mahnomen 59 1
Marshall 60 1
Martin 517 12
McLeod 514 3
Meeker 243 2
Mille Lacs 195 3
Morrison 343 3
Mower 1,384 6
Murray 194 3
Nicollet 602 17
Nobles 2,016 16
Norman 70 0
Olmsted 2,707 28
Otter Tail 538 6
Pennington 136 1
Pine 405 0
Pipestone 281 14
Polk 359 4
Pope 110 0
Ramsey 11,733 328
Red Lake 45 1
Redwood 206 7
Renville 176 8
Rice 1,406 8
Rock 193 1
Roseau 144 0
Scott 2,794 34
Sherburne 1,272 15
Sibley 213 3
St. Louis 2,007 49
Stearns 4,387 26
Steele 602 2
Stevens 128 1
Swift 156 1
Todd 546 2
Traverse 40 0
Wabasha 241 0
Wadena 90 0
Waseca 822 9
Washington 4,231 59
Watonwan 541 4
Wilkin 81 3
Winona 1,015 18
Wright 1,860 8
Yellow Medicine 219 3
Unknown/missing 162 0
